Legal Prediction Is Demanding But Not Impossible

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- When we think of artificial intelligence in the law, robot lawyers, smart contracts and issues pertaining to facial recognition come to mind. Amid this hubbub, however, we may have lost track of some of the more banal-seeming applications of AI and advanced statistics — or, at least, the New Jersey Supreme Court has. In its recent decision in Lisa Balducci v. Brian M. Cige, the court stated that requiring attorneys to provide examples of how much similar cases have cost in fees and attorney time is "a difficult, if not impossible, task."[1] I respectfully disagree. According to court documents, in 2012,...

