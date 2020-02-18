EU Adds Cayman Islands, 3 Others To Tax Haven Blacklist

Law360, Brussels (February 18, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- The European Union Tuesday added the Cayman Islands and three other jurisdictions to the list of countries it considers uncooperative on tax matters, ending days of speculation about which territories would be on the updated blacklist. The European Union said it added the Cayman Islands to its blacklist of uncooperative tax jurisdictions because its legislation on funds fell short of transparency requirements, a decision the British territory called “deeply disappointing.” (AP) EU finance ministers, who met Tuesday and voted on the list, agreed to add the Cayman Islands, Palau, Seychelles and Panama, a press release from the European Commission said. The decision...

