3 Firms Steer Chinese Insurance Marketplace’s $55M IPO

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- Chinese online insurance marketplace Huize Holding said Wednesday it had raised $55 million in an upsized initial public offering, which was steered by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, Conyers Dill & Pearman and Commerce & Finance Law Offices. Huize Holding Ltd. priced 5.25 million American depositary shares at $10.50 apiece, a bulkier offering than its original plan to issue 4.65 million ADSs. The shares priced within Huize’s expected range of $9.40 and $11.40. Huize operates an online insurance platform focused on long-term life and health insurance, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission documents. The company largely targets younger...

