Trump's Alaska Trial Court Pick Worth $761K

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 12:31 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s just-confirmed pick for a federal trial court seat in Alaska, a regional solicitor for the U.S. government and former counsel to the state’s oil and gas lobby, is worth close to $761,000, according to his financial disclosures to Congress. Joshua M. Kindred told the Senate Judiciary Committee in required paperwork in January that he has total assets of almost $1.316 million, with liabilities listed at just over $555,000. Kindred was confirmed to the District of Alaska on Wednesday by a largely partisan 54-41 vote on the Senate floor. While he did not draw significant vocal opposition in committee,...

