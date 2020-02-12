Stimwave Founder Wants Legal Fees For Misconduct Suit

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- Stimwave Technologies Inc.'s founder and her husband filed a lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday seeking legal fees in connection with a suit the medical device business brought against them over alleged misconduct and an ongoing federal investigation into company affairs. Laura and Gary Perryman, who are Stimwave directors, are asking the company to cover their legal fees in connection with a U.S. Department of Justice civil investigation launched in October and a December lawsuit filed in Chancery Court against the Perrymans for what the company asserts is misconduct and behavior that jeopardizes Stimwave's survival. "Stimwave's false narrative and continued...

