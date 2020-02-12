IOSCO Recommends Crypto Traders Be Vetted

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- The leading international policy forum for securities regulations on Wednesday told regulators to pay attention to how trading platforms are vetting traders who want to buy and sell cryptocurrency assets on exchanges but stopped short of recommending any global standard to regulate crypto trade. The International Organization of Securities Commissions cautioned regulators to look into how crypto-asset trading platforms, or CTPs, assess investors who have direct access to the exchange, saying it could cut down on money laundering activity and help ensure participants can handle trading pools' financial risk. The watchdog urged regulators to consider restricting CTPs to regulated intermediaries who...

