NCA Clears Disclosure Tie-Up Amid Money Laundering Probe

Law360, London (February 12, 2020, 7:14 PM GMT) -- A British court ruled Wednesday that a civil investigation into frozen assets doesn't prevent police from looking into bank accounts as part of a major criminal probe, giving a boost to law enforcement agencies fighting dirty money. A police probe into detained cash and property can't stop other law enforcement agencies from getting a court order for bank account details as part of a separate criminal probe into money laundering, the High Court ruled. Judges said legislators drafting the laws to fight dirty money didn't intend to hold up criminal probes into money laundering simply because a separate agency was looking...

