Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Bitcoin Inventor’ Claims He Can't Share Hidden Docs

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- An Australian who claims he invented Bitcoin said Tuesday that legal precedent in both his country of origin and in Florida preclude him from having to cough up thousands of documents in connection with a $10 billion suit alleging that he improperly wrested control of the Bitcoin and intellectual property of his late business partner.

Craig Wright told U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Feb. 11 that he was both exercising a right and fulfilling an obligation by withholding on privilege grounds 8,260 documents and offering a further 3,064 with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®