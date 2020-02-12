5 Takeaways From The Ban On IPR Indefiniteness Rulings

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has ruled that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board cannot invalidate patent claims as indefinite in inter partes reviews, foreclosing a creative legal theory and potentially making some patents more difficult to challenge. Here, Law360 explores five key takeaways from the decision for patent attorneys. The Limits of IPRs Are More Clearly Defined The America Invents Act states that inter partes review petitioners can only ask the PTAB to cancel claims as either anticipated or obvious. In a decision last week, the Federal Circuit rejected a novel argument by Samsung that the board actually has the authority to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS