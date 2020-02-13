Insurers Applaud UK Plans To Amend EU's Solvency II Rules

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 2:23 PM GMT) -- Insurers have endorsed plans by the Prudential Regulation Authority to review a controversial aspect of European Union rules on capital adequacy standards after the U.K. leaves the bloc's regulatory framework at the end of the year. The Association of British Insurers said Thursday that no longer being bound by EU regulations after Dec. 31 was a “real opportunity” to amend part of Solvency II that no longer worked as intended, because of interest rate changes. Sam Woods, the chief executive of the PRA, told a House of Lords committee on Wednesday that the authority was looking at a technical area of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS