Fed's Powell Says FedNow Interoperability Is High Priority

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve chairman told senators on Wednesday that the central bank will strive to make its planned faster-payments system capable of interfacing seamlessly with rival networks but declined to guarantee a flat pricing structure for its services. Appearing at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell responded to banking industry concerns relayed by Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., that the "FedNow" payment system being built by the central bank won't link up with The Clearing House's "RTP" network, which has already established itself as a private-sector platform for real-time payment services. "Full interoperability is the goal," Powell said. "It...

