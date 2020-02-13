Enviro Loses Challenge To Endangered Species Review

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service program designed to evaluate whether certain animals and plants should receive Endangered Species Act protection has survived a legal challenge from environmentalists that said the public never got a chance to comment. While U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found Wednesday that the FWS did not notify the public about its Species Status Assessment program or provide a period for the public to comment, he said the Center for Biological Diversity lacked standing to pursue its claims that the lack of notice and comment violated the ESA because the law isn't primarily an informational one....

