Electric Vehicle Credit Killed Energy Tax Pact, Grassley Says

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- Democrats' insistence on including a tax credit for electric vehicles in last year's budget bill sidelined a larger agreement with Republicans on energy taxes and could compromise negotiations going forward, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Wednesday. Democrats weren't interested in passing a comprehensive energy tax bill in 2019 unless it contained the electric vehicle credit, despite reviews by the U.S. Department of the Treasury showing that the credit is vulnerable to fraud and abuse, Grassley, R-Iowa, said in a letter to Finance Committee ranking member Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. Grassley questioned whether senators would be able to build on bipartisan...

