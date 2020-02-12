Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Bid For A New Trial

Law360, Washington (February 12, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge tossed Roger Stone's request for a new trial based on claims that a biased government employee sat on the jury panel, which found him guilty on seven felony charges including lying to Congress about WikiLeaks, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who oversaw the Stone's trial, concluded in her partially redacted Feb. 5 order that the longtime Trump ally's defense team provided no reason to believe there had been "a serious miscarriage of justice." The order was unsealed a day after four federal prosecutors — who in November won...

