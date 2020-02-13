Farm Giants Must Cough Up Docs In Canadian Antitrust Probe

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- Canada's Competition Bureau has secured a court order that will allow it to demand documents from big-name insecticide manufacturers like BASF, Bayer-Monsanto and Cargill, as the watchdog investigates them for cartel behavior. The competition enforcer announced on Wednesday that the court order compels all companies it is investigating to cough up any "records and written information" tied to the probe. "The bureau is looking to determine if the alleged conduct may significantly harm competition and innovation in Canada's agricultural sector," the watchdog said in a statement. "There is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time." All of the companies that the...

