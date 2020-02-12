Judge Weinstein Steps Back From Bench After 53 Years

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein, a nonagenarian who worked on the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case and has sat on the Eastern District of New York bench since 1967, is effectively retiring, his law clerk confirmed Wednesday. Judge Weinstein, 98, shifted to inactive status Monday and has recused himself from the approximately 95 cases he was overseeing, determining that after nearly 53 years on the bench, he physically could not devote the amount of care to his cases that his job required, his judicial law clerk Ndjuoh MehChu told Law360 on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein of the Eastern...

