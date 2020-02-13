Cannabis Data Co. Sues Over 'Hemp Benchmarks' TM

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:24 PM EST) -- Cannabis price tracker New Leaf Data Services LLC is suing market analytics company PanXchange Inc. for alleged infringement of its "Hemp Benchmarks" trademark, saying PanXchange started using copycat names well after New Leaf began using its mark. New Leaf says in Wednesday's suit that its mark was infringed by PanXchange through various names the company used on its website, including "Hemp: Benchmarks & Analysis," "Hemp Benchmarks & Analysis" and "Hemp Benchmarks." Denver-based PanXchange sells commodity trading and pricing analysis information, according to the complaint. PanXchange used the goodwill associated with New Leaf's trademark to boost its business and increase its search...

