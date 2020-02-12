Philly Refinery Ch. 11 Plan Gets OK After $25M Creditor Deal

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 12, 2020, 11:03 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Energy Solutions LLC received court approval Wednesday in Delaware for a Chapter 11 plan centered on a $252 million sale of its sprawling refinery after reaching a last-minute deal with unsecured creditors and union workers that will make $25 million in cash available for distribution. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Steven N. Serajeddini of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the deal created an option for general unsecured creditors to share in a $20 million pot of cash made available by secured-term loan lenders in exchange for dropping a challenge of those lenders’ liens and releasing all claims against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS