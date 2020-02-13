Lobby Warns Green Pension Bill Gives Gov't Too Much Power

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 12:38 PM GMT) -- New amendments to the U.K.'s pensions legislation requiring funds to manage and report on climate change risks would give the government "unprecedented power," a lobby group warned. The proposed amendments to Britain's pensions legislation, which were announced by the Department for Work and Pensions on Wednesday, would give the government the power to impose laws requiring pension funds to report on how they manage the risks associated with a warming climate. The amendments also give the government the power to pass laws demanding "effective governance" of funds in respect to climate risks. The push comes as the world continues to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS