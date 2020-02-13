Standards Setter Says 2020 Critical For Libor Transition

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 1:02 PM GMT) -- This year is critical to reforming the scandal-hit Libor benchmark interest rate, the global derivatives industry body has said as it called on banks to make 2020 count when shifting to overnight risk-free rates. The International Swaps and Derivatives Association told financial companies to move away from using the London Interbank Offered Rate in their financial contracts during the year as there is no guarantee that the discredited benchmark will be published after the end of 2021. The interest-rate benchmark lost favor in the wake of a multibillion-dollar global rigging scandal and is due to be replaced by new so-called risk-free...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS