Dash Cam Footage Exposes Cop's Insurance Fraud

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 4:40 PM GMT) -- A serving police officer has been convicted of insurance fraud after submitting a false claim to insurer Allianz, the City of London police’s insurance fraud team said Thursday. Mohammed Yasin Mulla was sentenced to 250 hours unpaid work at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after submitting a fraudulent claim for approximately £10,000 ($13,000). The jury found him guilty of one count of fraud by false representation at the end of a five-day trial. Mulla, a police officer at West Yorkshire Police, claimed that a piece of debris had hit his rental car while he was driving it along a motorway. He...

