Coronavirus Drug Shows Global Hurdles To Patent Protection

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- Recently, Gilead Sciences Inc. developed a nucleotide analog prodrug, Remdesivir, also known as GS-5734, as a treatment for Ebola virus and other pathogenic infections.[1] It was subsequently found that Remdesivir also inhibits infections by arenaviruses and coronaviruses, such as SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome. Initially, Gilead filed provisional U.S. patent applications in 2015, followed by utility applications the following year, to cover methods of treating coronavirus and arenavirus infections with Remdesivir. These applications were published in 2017. A later-filed continuation application, U.S. Application No. 16/265,016, was allowed on Feb. 6, 2020, with issued claims specifically directed to a method for...

