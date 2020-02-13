EU Authorities Arrest Scammers For Evading €7.2M In Tax

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 4:56 PM GMT) -- A European Union law enforcement agency said Thursday that it worked with intelligence units in Slovakia and the Czech Republic to arrest 23 people it suspects of using a network of employment agencies to evade paying €7.2 million ($7.8 million) in taxes. The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation said it found during an investigation that the suspects used employment companies to send foreign workers to manufacturing companies in the Czech Republic. The suspects allegedly created a large group of employment companies to create false invoices in a bid to evade value-added tax and income tax, the law enforcement agency,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS