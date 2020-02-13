Hunton, Greenberg Traurig Alums Tapped For EPA, DOE Posts

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to elevate a pair of senior officials at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy to the No. 2 positions at their respective agencies, positions previously held by the agencies' current leaders. Trump said he would nominate Associate Deputy EPA Administrator Doug Benevento, a former Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney, as EPA deputy administrator and second-in-command to Administrator Andrew Wheeler. Meanwhile, the president tapped DOE Undersecretary Mark Menezes, a former Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP partner, as Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette's top deputy. Both appointments will require U.S. Senate confirmation. Benevento joined the...

