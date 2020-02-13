ABA Poised To Jump Back Into Firm Ownership Fracas

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- In an upcoming vote by delegates, the American Bar Association will again wade into the divisive issue of giving nonlawyers an ownership stake in the profession. Proponents say allowing nonlawyers in will support new, cheaper avenues for low- and middle-income people to find legal help. Opponents predict it will undercut lawyer independence and drive down the quality of work. "There will be some bitter opposition, yes, but I'm finding that as more people look at this and study what is being said here, some of that is falling away," said Tennessee attorney and recruiter Barbara Mayden, a longtime ABA delegate who supports the...

