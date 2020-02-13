UK 'Free Ports' May Heighten Risk Of Economic Crime

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:42 PM EST) -- The expression "free port" has a faintly buccaneering ring to it. There is a significant perception that this may be congruent with what they actually do. It is to be recalled that a free port need be little more than a shed on an atoll. To start at the beginning: Free ports are simply warehouses in free zones, meaning designated areas in which companies are taxed very lightly or not at all in order to encourage economic activity. Free ports came into existence merely to provide spaces to store merchandise in transit. They have since become popular for the storage of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS