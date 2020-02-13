IP Cases Have Spiked In Last 20 Years

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- U.S. courts have seen a sharp uptick in intellectual property cases — especially patent and copyright filings — over the past two decades, according to data released Thursday by the administrative arm of the judiciary branch. The number of nationwide copyright cases has more than tripled since 1998, from just over 2,000 to more than 6,200 in 2018, according to statistics published by the Judiciary Data and Analysis Office of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. Meanwhile, the number of patent filings across the country spiked from about 2,200 in 1998 to more than 6,000 in 2013 before falling back...

