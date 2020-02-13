Perkins Coie Opens Austin Office With Vinson, Wilson Alums

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:48 PM EST) -- Perkins Coie LLP announced Thursday that it has launched a second Texas office in Austin, bringing on two lawyers from Vinson & Elkins LLP and one partner from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC to build out a tech-based practice in the Lone Star state. The firm plans to build up the Austin office to 10 to 15 partners, according to Dean Harvey, managing partner of Perkins Coie's Dallas office. The office launches with three partners: Andy Smetana and Craig Tyler, who were counsel and partner, respectively, at Vinson & Elkins, and Jose Villarreal, who was a partner at Wilson Sonsini....

