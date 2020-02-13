Crypto Lender Raises $30M In Valar Ventures-Led Round

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi announced Thursday it will use the $30 million raised from a Series B round led by the Peter Thiel-backed Valar Ventures to expand its suite of crypto-investment products. BlockFi Lending LLC said it will use the funding to develop a mobile app as well as other products geared toward making crypto-investing more accessible to a mainstream audience. The company also plans to hire more staff, BlockFi said. According to its website, BlockFi offers financial products to crypto-investors, including crypto-backed loans and crypto interest accounts. “We’ve demonstrated that we can build financial products around cryptocurrency that can look and...

