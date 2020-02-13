Murray Energy Affiliate Hits Ch. 11 With $270M Of Debt

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:16 PM EST) -- A subsidiary of bankrupt coal giant Murray Energy has itself filed for Chapter 11 protection in an Ohio bankruptcy court, saying it is looking at an asset sale to escape $270 million in liabilities and a liquidity crunch. In its bankruptcy filings Wednesday, Murray Metallurgical Coal Holdings LLC said it has entered into a restructuring agreement under which it will receive $50 million in debtor-in-possession financing and sell off its two coal mines, one to its lenders and parent company and the other to a third party. "After evaluating all feasible strategic alternatives, the debtors and their major stakeholders are convinced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS