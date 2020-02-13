Cannabis Corner: A Pioneer Of The Legalization Movement

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- Keith Stroup has been on the front lines of the fight to legalize marijuana throughout the U.S. for nearly 50 years, but sometimes he sounds like he's just getting started. As the founder of and current legal counsel for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, Stroup has long advocated for the repeal of prohibition. Today, more than half of the country has a medical marijuana program of some kind, while a small but growing number of states have legalized the plant for recreational use. Yet Stroup says many of the individual rights he has fought for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS