TTAB Refuses 'Trump-It' TM, Citing Trump-Owned Businesses

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- A company that makes “Trump-It” utility knives can’t register trademarks featuring President Donald Trump’s “almost iconic” hair wave because they falsely suggest a connection to the president and his own businesses, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled. In a precedential opinion Tuesday, the TTAB rejected ADCO Industries-Technologies LP’s attempt to register “Trump-It” trademarks for knives used to open packages. Even if Trump never used the particular term, customers would incorrectly believe it was somehow tied to the president, who has several businesses under the Trump name, the board said. “Since becoming a candidate for the presidency and subsequently being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS