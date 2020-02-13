Fed. Circ. OKs Meter Patent Ax After Late Time-Bar Challenge

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld rulings by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that invalidated two automated meter patents challenged by Silver Spring Networks, finding that the patent owner's argument that the challenges were time-barred came in too late. In a pair of precedential opinions, a three-judge panel affirmed the PTAB's decisions in 2018 that Acoustic Technology Inc.'s patents relating to the automated monitoring of utility meters were invalid for being anticipated or obvious over prior art. Nine days after Silver Spring filed its petitions for inter partes review, it agreed to merge with Itron Inc., which already litigated and...

