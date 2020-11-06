Meet The Attys Arguing ACA's Fate At Supreme Court

Law360 (November 6, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court arguments Tuesday over the Affordable Care Act's validity will feature two attorneys defending the landmark law and two attacking it, with each side boasting one veteran of high court oral advocacy and one newcomer to the hottest bench in the land. Arguing in defense of the ACA will be California Solicitor General Michael Mongan, who last year had his first and only appearance before the justices, and former U.S. Solicitor General Donald B. Verrilli Jr., who's now at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP and has notched roughly 50 appearances. The two lawyers represent a coalition of Democratic state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS