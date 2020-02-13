Arco Agrees To $150M Montana Superfund Site Cleanup Deal

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- Atlantic Richfield Co. has agreed to a $150 million deal to clean up mining-related contamination at part of a Montana Superfund site, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday. Under the agreement, which resolves litigation over the site that dates to 1989, Arco, a BP America Ltd. subsidiary, will perform cleanup actions in and near Butte and Walkerville, Montana, including the removal of contaminated tailings and contaminated sediment on land and in some local waterways. The agreement is subject to approval by the Butte Silver Bow County Council of Commissioners and then a Montana federal judge. "Montanans value clean water not...

