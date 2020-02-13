Hemp Farm Blasts Counterclaims Over Ruined Harvest

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Colorado hemp farm and processor told a federal judge on Thursday that its onetime business partner's counterclaims in a dispute over a failed hemp harvest are nonsensical and should be dismissed. Athena Botanicals LLC and San Juan Hemp Co. LLC — which own a hemp processing facility and operate a hemp farm, respectively, in Montrose, Colorado — said their former business partner David Vindici took a "scattershot approach" with his counterclaim and third-party complaint last month by lumping together various individuals and companies unrelated to the case. Vindici's counterclaims named several third-party defendants including a vitamin company, two construction companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS