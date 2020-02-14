High Court Denies Sanofi Stay During Bid To Expand Arthrex

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Sanofi can't dodge a judgment holding patents covering its insulin medication Lantus invalid while it asks the U.S. Supreme Court to expand the Federal Circuit's Arthrex decision to all pending appeals, the justices said Friday. The high court denied Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH's stay request a day after Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. responded, tearing apart its competitor's application. The chief justice had granted Sanofi a temporary stay on Feb. 10 while awaiting Mylan's reply, but the court vacated it alongside its broader denial. Sanofi has been arguing that when there's a significant change in the law — such as the Federal Circuit's October...

