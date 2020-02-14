IP Hires: DLA Piper, Manatt, Merchant & Gould, USPTO

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 11:46 AM EST) -- DLA Piper has boosted its patent litigation practice with attorneys from Cooley and Impax Laboratories, and two former Quinn Emanuel litigators have joined Manatt, with one taking an IP leadership role. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. DLA Piper Snags 3 IP Attys From Cooley And Impax Labs DLA Piper added a trio of attorneys to its patent litigation practice and life sciences sector, snagging two from Cooley LLP and a third from Impax Laboratories for its offices in Boston and California. Ellen Scordino and Susan Krumplitsch joined the firm as partners in Boston and Silicon Valley, respectively, after having worked at Cooley....

