AG Barr, Top Judge Go Public In Wake Of Roger Stone Fallout

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- After spurring the withdrawal of four federal prosecutors from Roger Stone's criminal case, President Donald Trump's tweets about the case sparked commentary Thursday on judicial independence from both Attorney General William Barr and the chief judge of the D.C. federal court handling the case. U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell issued a statement Thursday that appeared to address Trump's Tuesday tweets, which had criticized prosecutors for seeking a prison sentence of seven to nine years for Stone. "The judges of this court base their sentencing decisions on careful consideration of the actual record in the case before them; the applicable sentencing guidelines...

