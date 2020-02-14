NCA Freezes Properties Of Businessman With Mob Links

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 2:53 PM GMT) -- Britain’s National Crime Agency has secured a freezing order over £10.5 million ($13.7 million) worth of properties under the control of a Leeds businessman suspected of having connections to serious organized crime. London’s High Court granted the property-freezing order this week against Mansoor Mahmood Hussain, the NCA said Thursday. The order covers 17 addresses worth approximately £10.5 million and is part of an investigation into Hussain’s alleged connection to organized criminals. The NCA did not give further details about the crimes being investigated. “We use all available tools to carry out investigations into possible illicit finance, and these efforts are a...

