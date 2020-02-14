Convicted Fraudster Gets 8 Mos. For Bogus Job Reference

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 2:22 PM GMT) -- A fraudster who was caught producing a fake employment reference during his sentencing for insurance fraud was given an additional eight months in prison on top of the 30-month sentence he is currently serving. Kasim Mughal was handed the extended sentence at Leeds Crown Court Thursday. Mughal will serve the extra eight months concurrently with his existing sentence. The insurance fraudster pled guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice after submitting a made-up employment reference to the court. “Mughal’s deceitfulness knows no bounds, and he also showed his stupidity in thinking he could trick the judge with a...

