DWF Guides Bollington's Latest Brokerage Acquisition

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 6:26 PM GMT) -- Brokerage firm Bollington Wilson Insurers confirmed Friday it has completed a deal to buy Harrogate-based broker Prophet Trade Credit Ltd. as part of a bigger expansion plan for 2020. The sale adds over £4 million ($5.2 million) gross written premium and six employees to the Bollington Wilson Group, which specializes in property, motor, courier and fleet cover, Bollington said. It did not disclose the terms of the deal. Paul Moors, CEO of Bollington Wilson, said Prophet, which specializes in trade credit insurance, debt recovery and credit information and has been trading since 2001, is a “perfect fit.” “Adding Prophet to the...

