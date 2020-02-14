Insured Losses From Storm Ciara Could Reach €1.9BN

Law360, London (February 14, 2020, 5:26 PM GMT) -- European insurers could face bills as high as €1.9 billion ($2 billion) from last weekend's Storm Ciara, a catastrophe modeling company said on Friday. Boston-based AIR Worldwide said it expects insured losses from the storm, also known as Storm Sabine, which swept through the U.K. and the rest of Europe on Sunday, to be between €1.1 billion and €1.9 billion. The storm — named Ciara in the U.K., Ireland and France; Sabine in Germany and Switzerland; and Elsa in Norway — caused widespread devastation. It left 675,000 homes across the U.K. and more than 500,000 in Germany without electricity. Five people...

