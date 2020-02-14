Burger King Franchisee Names Ex-Mercedes-Benz Atty As GC

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 1:00 PM EST) -- Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., a major operator of Burger King and Popeyes, has named a vice-president at research arm of Mercedes-Benz as its new general counsel, replacing a 19-year veteran with the company. Markus Hartmann, who also has experience at Sandoz, a division of Novartis, joins Carrols after a little over a year at Mercedes-Benz. The company described him as a "business-oriented legal leader" and touted his diverse professional experience as an asset. "We look forward to benefiting from his varied industry experiences and history of effective leadership," Carrols Chairman and CEO Daniel T. Accordino said in a statement. "We are...

