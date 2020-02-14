Thoma Bravo Sweetens $2B Instructure Deal After Pushback

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 2:34 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will shell out an additional $1.40 per share in its "best and final offer" for education software company Instructure Inc. after a tumultuous deal process that has faced considerable investor pushback, Instructure said Friday. Thoma Bravo LLC sweetened its offer from $47.60 per share in cash to $49 per share for the Utah-based company, giving a slight boost to the roughly $2 billion deal. Instructure's board has approved the revised agreement, and the company postponed a shareholder vote scheduled for Friday until Feb. 25, "allowing stockholders additional time to consider voting in favor of the transaction,"...

