Law Student 'Labor Movement' Aims To Transform BigLaw

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- Campaigns to pressure BigLaw firms to drop coercive employment contracts and get Paul Weiss to abandon Exxon Mobil are part of what some have called a growing "labor movement" among law students that plans to use its leverage to reshape the industry from within. The People's Parity Project, which started as a grassroots movement by a small group of Harvard Law students, recently held its first national gathering in Washington, D.C. Organizers say the group has already expanded to half a dozen law schools, with plans to embed in 10% of American Bar Association-accredited schools by 2022. PPP already has chapters...

