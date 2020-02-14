Year-End Accord On OECD Tax Plan Not Easy, Counsel Says

Law360, Washington (February 14, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- Securing an agreement, even in broad principles, on the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s global tax plan by the year-end deadline may not be easily done, chief tax counsel for the U.S. Senate Finance Committee said Friday. The goal of securing an agreement by the end of 2020 may be unrealistic, Mark Warren said at a a conference hosted by the Tax Council Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. Warren said he wouldn’t be surprised if the deadline ends up “slipping” as a result. OECD tax head Pascal Saint-Amans has himself said that the year-end deadline may be too ambitious — an idea he reiterated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS