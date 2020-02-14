Gov't Must Rethink 61% Duty On Vietnamese Oil Pipes

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday ordered the U.S. government to reevaluate a 61% tariff on imports from a Vietnamese oil pipe producer, finding that there wasn't enough evidence to justify calculating brokerage and handling costs based on weight. In siding with SeAH Steel VINA Corp. and partially overturning a ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade, a three-judge panel said even though the manufacturer calculated brokerage and handling costs of the oil pipe imports by weight, its agreement with a shipping service provider also contained costs per container. And Commerce did not sufficiently explain why it chose to calculate surrogate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS