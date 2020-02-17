ABA Supports Legislation Protecting Pot Lawyers

Law360 (February 17, 2020, 1:33 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association’s policymaking body voted Monday to support legislation that would protect attorneys working with the marijuana industry from criminal charges. At the close of the ABA’s midyear meeting in Austin, Texas, the ABA’s House of Delegates voted to adopt a resolution that urges Congress to put forward a law establishing that attorneys who work with state-legal marijuana businesses can’t be criminally charged or face regulatory discipline — as long as their work is in compliance with the state’s marijuana laws. Specifically, ABA Resolution 103B asks Congress to adopt legislation "to clarify and explicitly ensure that it does not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS