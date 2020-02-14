Ohio Board Tells In-House Attys Noncompetes Unethical

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has issued an opinion that in-house attorneys cannot sign noncompete agreements that would restrict their practice of law after leaving the company they work for, saying that such an arrangement would both violate state ethics rules and be against the public interest. Under state ethics rules, the board advised on Feb. 7, attorneys should not sign noncompetes that would apply to their legal services. But the board said attorneys could ethically agree to limit their nonlegal work. "Lawyers occasionally are hired by businesses in positions providing a combination of both legal and business services," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS